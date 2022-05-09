BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for BorgWarner in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.99. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BWA. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.70.

BWA stock opened at $37.97 on Monday. BorgWarner has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.67.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.19. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.20%.

In other news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $250,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,595,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,055,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $218,462,000 after buying an additional 1,122,143 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 153.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,608,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,515,000 after buying an additional 973,291 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,196,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $224,522,000 after buying an additional 953,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $184,627,000 after buying an additional 828,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

