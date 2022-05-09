BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.90-$4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.50 billion-$16.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.85 billion.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.70.

NYSE:BWA traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,280,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.67. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.35.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.19. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

In other news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth $1,317,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

