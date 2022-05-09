BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 509.38 ($6.36).

BP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.25) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on BP from GBX 450 ($5.62) to GBX 500 ($6.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.62) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.74) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.12) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

In other news, insider Bernard Looney acquired 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 372 ($4.65) per share, for a total transaction of £308.76 ($385.71). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 410 ($5.12) per share, for a total transaction of £369 ($460.96). Insiders bought 268 shares of company stock valued at $104,921 in the last ninety days.

Shares of LON:BP opened at GBX 426.65 ($5.33) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £83.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17. BP has a 52 week low of GBX 275.85 ($3.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 430.75 ($5.38). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 381.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 368.04.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. BP’s payout ratio is 56.29%.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

