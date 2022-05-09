BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) PT Set at GBX 590 by The Goldman Sachs Group

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) received a GBX 590 ($7.37) target price from The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 232.39% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($8.74) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 455 ($5.68) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 500 ($6.25) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a GBX 470 ($5.87) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 450 ($5.62) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of LON BP.B traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 177.50 ($2.22). The stock had a trading volume of 3,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a fifty-two week low of GBX 170.63 ($2.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 200 ($2.50). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 174.66. The stock has a market cap of £35.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

