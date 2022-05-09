Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $149.23 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $149.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $166.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $140.19 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $97.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $597.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $561.34 million to $668.44 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $657.87 million, with estimates ranging from $616.10 million to $721.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.35.

Shares of BHR stock opened at $5.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $4.18 and a 12-month high of $7.10. The firm has a market cap of $388.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 2.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is -10.53%.

In other Braemar Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 31,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $176,824.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark Nunneley bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 175.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.