Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ BCLI opened at $3.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.28. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCLI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 15,964 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 10,612 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. 12.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

