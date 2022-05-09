Braze, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on May 16th (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Braze’s (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, May 16th. Braze had issued 8,000,000 shares in its public offering on November 17th. The total size of the offering was $520,000,000 based on an initial share price of $65.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

BRZE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braze from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Braze from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Braze presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.54.

Shares of BRZE stock opened at $35.98 on Monday. Braze has a 12-month low of $30.76 and a 12-month high of $98.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.15.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. As a group, analysts expect that Braze will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, bought 17,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.58 per share, for a total transaction of $645,323.76. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 322,390 shares in the company, valued at $12,115,416.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 65,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $2,678,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 308,867 shares of company stock worth $11,554,072 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter valued at $396,000. Institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

