BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Rifle Coffee Company is a premium coffee company. Black Rifle Coffee Company, formerly known as SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

BRCC has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James cut shares of BRC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of BRC from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of BRC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of BRC in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of BRC in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

BRC stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.90. 1,115,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,575. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.15. BRC has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $34.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRC during the first quarter worth $35,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BRC in the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BRC in the 1st quarter valued at about $653,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $531,000. 22.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

