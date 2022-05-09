BRC (NYSE:BRCC) versus Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Head to Head Survey

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) and BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.0% of Constellation Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of BRC shares are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of Constellation Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Constellation Brands and BRC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Brands $9.53 billion 4.89 -$40.40 million ($0.18) -1,374.83 BRC $233.10 million 9.77 -$13.85 million N/A N/A

BRC has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Constellation Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Constellation Brands and BRC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Brands -0.42% 16.43% 7.62% BRC N/A N/A -4.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Constellation Brands and BRC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Brands 0 6 11 0 2.65 BRC 0 5 2 0 2.29

Constellation Brands currently has a consensus price target of $273.65, suggesting a potential upside of 10.58%. BRC has a consensus price target of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 75.06%. Given BRC’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BRC is more favorable than Constellation Brands.

Summary

Constellation Brands beats BRC on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Constellation Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands. The company offers wine under the 7 Moons, Cook's California Champagne, Cooper & Thief, Crafters Union, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Ruffino, SIMI, The Dreaming Tree, Charles Smith, The Prisoner Wine Company, Robert Mondavi, My Favorite Neighbor, and Schrader; and spirits under the Casa Noble, Copper & Kings, High West, Mi CAMPO, Nelson's Green Brier, and SVEDKA brands. It provides its products to wholesale distributors, retailers, on-premise locations, and state alcohol beverage control agencies. Constellation Brands, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Victor, New York.

BRC Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRC Inc., through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders. The company offers its products through convenience, grocery, drug, and mass merchandise stores; outdoor, do it yourself, and lifestyle retailers; and company operated and franchised Black Rifle Coffee retail coffee shop locations, as well as through e-commerce. BRC Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

