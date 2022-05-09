Brian E. Donley Buys 3,000 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Stock

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) CFO Brian E. Donley purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $19,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,250.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Service Properties Trust stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.18. 16,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,791. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.35. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. Service Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.67). Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 28.63% and a negative net margin of 28.83%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Service Properties Trust will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 94,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 41,950 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 182,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 73,171 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 281.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 48,769 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 15,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 22,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

SVC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Service Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Service Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

