BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) CEO Acquires $402,000.00 in Stock

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) CEO Michael Mazzei bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $402,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 950,442 shares in the company, valued at $7,641,553.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of BrightSpire Capital stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,134. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.67 and a beta of 1.65. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.
BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). BrightSpire Capital had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRSP. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 1,698.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on BRSP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America began coverage on BrightSpire Capital in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.17.
BrightSpire Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.
See Also
