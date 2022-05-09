BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) CEO Acquires $402,000.00 in Stock

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) CEO Michael Mazzei bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $402,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 950,442 shares in the company, valued at $7,641,553.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of BrightSpire Capital stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,134. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.67 and a beta of 1.65. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). BrightSpire Capital had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is currently 506.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRSP. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 1,698.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BRSP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America began coverage on BrightSpire Capital in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.17.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

