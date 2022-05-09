Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $97.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) will report sales of $97.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Brilliant Earth Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $97.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $98.36 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group will report full year sales of $498.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $494.90 million to $500.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $645.45 million, with estimates ranging from $619.00 million to $653.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brilliant Earth Group.

Get Brilliant Earth Group alerts:

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $121.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.01 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BRLT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRLT opened at $7.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.43. Brilliant Earth Group has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.22.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 19,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $181,873.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 541,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,135,050.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eric Scott Grossberg sold 12,536 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $151,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 206,626 shares of company stock worth $2,148,899.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brilliant Earth Group (BRLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.