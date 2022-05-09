Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential downside of 15.56% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Brinker have underperformed the industry in the past year. The company reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues beating the same. The top and the bottom line increased on a year-over-year basis. During the quarter, the company’s operations were affected by the Omicron-induced staffing challenges and elevated inflationary pressures. Notably, a rise in food and beverage costs and restaurant labor costs, including wage rates, training and overtime, continues to hurt the company. Restaurant operating margin — as a percentage of the company’s sales — was 12.2% compared with 13.9% in the prior-year quarter. Going forward, the company anticipates high single-digit inflation for food and beverage and wage rates through the remainder of fiscal 2022.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EAT. Wedbush raised their price target on Brinker International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Stephens lifted their target price on Brinker International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Brinker International from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Brinker International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.47.

EAT stock opened at $35.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.89. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $65.67.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $980.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.08 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 53.59%. Brinker International’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Brinker International will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $42,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $500,534.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,873 shares in the company, valued at $9,315,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,955 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,917,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,631,000 after acquiring an additional 680,075 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,115,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,261,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 738,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,035,000 after acquiring an additional 353,132 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,032,000 after buying an additional 278,500 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

