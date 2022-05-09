Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $42.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 12.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EAT. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Brinker International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.89.

Shares of EAT opened at $35.53 on Monday. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $65.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.89.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $980.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.08 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 53.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,955. 4.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EAT. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 200.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 6,063.6% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Brinker International by 100.3% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

