Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.62 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) to announce $11.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.93 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.36 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb reported sales of $11.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full year sales of $46.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.94 billion to $46.55 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $48.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.90 billion to $48.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $5,163,210.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 40,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 6,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $76.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.84. The company has a market cap of $163.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $78.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

