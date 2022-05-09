British Land’s (BLND) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

British Land (LON:BLND – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.25) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.48% from the company’s previous close.

BLND has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.12) price target on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.25) price target on shares of British Land in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 532.86 ($6.66).

British Land stock opened at GBX 483.20 ($6.04) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 513.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 522.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.63. British Land has a one year low of GBX 441.70 ($5.52) and a one year high of GBX 563.80 ($7.04). The stock has a market cap of £4.48 billion and a PE ratio of 65.35.

In other news, insider Mark Aedy acquired 1,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 533 ($6.66) per share, with a total value of £8,229.52 ($10,280.47). Also, insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 1,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 535 ($6.68), for a total value of £10,127.55 ($12,651.53). Insiders bought 1,630 shares of company stock worth $867,713 over the last three months.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

