Brokerages Anticipate Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Will Post Earnings of $3.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) will report $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide’s earnings. Atlas Air Worldwide reported earnings of $4.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $15.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.84 to $16.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $13.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.62 to $14.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Atlas Air Worldwide.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS.

AAWW has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

AAWW stock opened at $71.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.06. Atlas Air Worldwide has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $97.13.

Atlas Air Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 9,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $882,288.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 48.7% in the third quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 2,007,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,932,000 after buying an additional 657,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,193,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,300,000 after acquiring an additional 109,588 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,923,000 after purchasing an additional 22,969 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,861,000 after purchasing an additional 315,170 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 376,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

