Brokerages Anticipate Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Autohome’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.49. Autohome posted earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 45.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Autohome will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $3.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Autohome.

Get Autohome alerts:

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The information services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Autohome had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $265.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Autohome’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Autohome from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Benchmark raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

Shares of NYSE ATHM opened at $26.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.24. Autohome has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $94.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.54.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.10%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Autohome by 191.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 990 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 159.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Autohome by 312.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Company Profile (Get Rating)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autohome (ATHM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.