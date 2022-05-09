Brokerages Anticipate Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Brokerages expect Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Autohome’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Autohome reported earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Autohome will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $3.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Autohome.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The information services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $265.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.90 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 29.63%. Autohome’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on ATHM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Autohome in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Autohome from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 16.2% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,444,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $584,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,612 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in Autohome by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 6,293,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,375,000 after acquiring an additional 269,083 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Autohome by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,813,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $112,417,000 after acquiring an additional 362,193 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Autohome by 93.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,202,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $150,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,334 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Autohome by 163.2% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,009,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,872 shares during the period. 51.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autohome stock opened at $26.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.24. Autohome has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $94.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.50 and a 200 day moving average of $31.54.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.10%.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

