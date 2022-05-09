Brokerages Anticipate Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) to Announce $11.33 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $11.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $8.05 and the highest is $15.01. Avis Budget Group posted earnings of $5.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full-year earnings of $32.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.50 to $49.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $19.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.50 to $22.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $9.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $6.54. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 635.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $193.00 to $238.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.83.

NASDAQ:CAR traded down $28.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $226.90. The company had a trading volume of 36,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,279. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $255.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.09. Avis Budget Group has a 52 week low of $65.87 and a 52 week high of $545.11.

In other news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $1,091,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

