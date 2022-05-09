Brokerages Anticipate Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $716.59 Million

Equities analysts expect Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) to post $716.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Banco de Chile’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $710.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $722.83 million. Banco de Chile posted sales of $654.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banco de Chile will report full-year sales of $2.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Banco de Chile.

Get Banco de Chile alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on BCH shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Banco de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Banco de Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco de Chile in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco de Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Banco de Chile by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Banco de Chile in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BCH opened at $20.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Banco de Chile has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $23.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.58.

About Banco de Chile (Get Rating)

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, and Treasury segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco de Chile (BCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.