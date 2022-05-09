Brokerages Anticipate Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) will post $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.19. Bentley Systems also reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bentley Systems.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 56.39%. The company had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

BSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

In other news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 104,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $4,458,448.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,860,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,193,351.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 213,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $9,109,915.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,647,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,833,178.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 592,577 shares of company stock worth $25,285,068 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 35,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 75,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 194,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after purchasing an additional 82,527 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 134,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 63,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BSY opened at $38.49 on Monday. Bentley Systems has a 12 month low of $34.45 and a 12 month high of $71.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.15 and its 200-day moving average is $45.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

