Brokerages Anticipate BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) to Post -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) will report ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BTRS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). BTRS reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BTRS will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BTRS.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.77 million. BTRS had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 36.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BTRS. KeyCorp cut their price target on BTRS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on BTRS from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on BTRS from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BTRS from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

Shares of NASDAQ BTRS traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,390,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,729. The firm has a market cap of $985.36 million, a PE ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 0.49. BTRS has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $15.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.84.

In other news, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,000 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $34,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTRS. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of BTRS in the 2nd quarter worth $617,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of BTRS in the 2nd quarter worth $1,057,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BTRS in the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of BTRS in the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BTRS in the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

