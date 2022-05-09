Brokerages Anticipate Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $684.24 Million

Analysts forecast that Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) will report $684.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cimpress’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $688.77 million and the lowest is $679.70 million. Cimpress reported sales of $641.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full year sales of $2.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cimpress.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($1.92). Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 2.67%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cimpress from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of Cimpress stock opened at $47.07 on Monday. Cimpress has a 52-week low of $45.98 and a 52-week high of $122.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.10 and a 200 day moving average of $69.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 1.53.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cimpress in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cimpress by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Cimpress in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Cimpress by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cimpress in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimpress Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cimpress (CMPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.