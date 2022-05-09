Brokerages Anticipate Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) to announce $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.59 and the highest is $1.88. Customers Bancorp also reported earnings of $1.76 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $7.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $7.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $7.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Customers Bancorp.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CUBI shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.31.

NYSE:CUBI opened at $43.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $33.25 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.01.

In other news, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu bought 2,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $124,826.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 80,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,817.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lyle Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $43,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,856.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Customers Bancorp (Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Customers Bancorp (CUBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.