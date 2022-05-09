Brokerages Anticipate DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for DraftKings’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($0.95). DraftKings reported earnings of ($0.87) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full year earnings of ($3.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.43) to ($3.06). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.32) to ($1.95). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $473.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.46 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 117.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS.

DKNG has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on DraftKings from $44.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Roth Capital upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on DraftKings from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.90.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 338,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $5,266,460.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 295,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $5,202,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,608,000 and sold 1,316,922 shares valued at $25,319,815. Insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 33.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DraftKings stock traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.99. 37,810,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,559,350. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.07. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $64.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.71.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities, as well as media and other online consumer products.

