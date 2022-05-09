Brokerages Anticipate Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Equities analysts expect Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings. Information Services Group posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Information Services Group.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Information Services Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $69.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.98 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Information Services Group from C$37.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:III opened at $5.92 on Friday. Information Services Group has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $286.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Information Services Group by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 578,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after buying an additional 206,017 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Information Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Information Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Information Services Group by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 8,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Information Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $452,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Information Services Group (Get Rating)

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Information Services Group (III)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.