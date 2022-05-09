Brokerages Anticipate NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) to Post $0.56 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) to report $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for NuVasive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.65. NuVasive reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $290.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.63 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.85%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

NUVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuVasive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.42. 801,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,010. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -72.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $45.45 and a 12-month high of $71.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.81.

In other news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,644. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUVA. Barclays PLC grew its stake in NuVasive by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,149,637 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,334,000 after acquiring an additional 698,360 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,960,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NuVasive by 47,609.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 527,192 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,552,000 after acquiring an additional 526,087 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,018,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in NuVasive by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,927,417 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $115,356,000 after acquiring an additional 505,367 shares during the last quarter.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

