Brokerages Anticipate Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Analysts expect Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) to announce $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.75. Qualys posted earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Qualys will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Qualys.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Qualys had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $113.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on QLYS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qualys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.33.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $1,001,397.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,265,337.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,978 shares in the company, valued at $27,146,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,693 shares of company stock worth $5,373,624 over the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualys by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after acquiring an additional 46,875 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 61.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,077 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Qualys by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $119.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.67. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 0.76. Qualys has a 1-year low of $95.00 and a 1-year high of $150.10.

About Qualys (Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qualys (QLYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.