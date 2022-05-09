Brokerages Anticipate RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $349.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) will post sales of $349.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $350.70 million and the lowest is $348.48 million. RBC Bearings reported sales of $160.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 118.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full year sales of $934.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $933.70 million to $934.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $266.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.69 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.00.

Shares of ROLL opened at $167.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 80.77 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.80. RBC Bearings has a 1-year low of $163.81 and a 1-year high of $250.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

In related news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 6,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total transaction of $1,135,521.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,261.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROLL. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 217.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 433,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,011,000 after acquiring an additional 297,138 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,456,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,217,000 after acquiring an additional 258,701 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,187,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,676,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,039,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,690,000 after buying an additional 147,453 shares in the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

