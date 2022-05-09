Brokerages Anticipate SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Will Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Analysts expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) to report $0.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.84. SEI Investments posted earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $581.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. FMR LLC increased its position in SEI Investments by 19.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,030,000 after buying an additional 35,067 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 5.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,310,000 after purchasing an additional 13,842 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in SEI Investments by 1.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 150,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,943,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SEI Investments by 2.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SEIC stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.79. 3,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.23. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $54.03 and a twelve month high of $65.22.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

