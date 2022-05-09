Brokerages Anticipate Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) to Post $0.81 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Silvergate Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. Silvergate Capital reported earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will report full year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $4.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $8.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Silvergate Capital.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.89 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 45.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Silvergate Capital from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.83.

In related news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total value of $97,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,882.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $340,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 152.8% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SI stock opened at $111.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.00 and a 200 day moving average of $143.59. Silvergate Capital has a 1 year low of $80.78 and a 1 year high of $239.26.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

