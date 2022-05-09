Brokerages Anticipate SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) will report $1.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.35 billion and the lowest is $1.29 billion. SS&C Technologies reported sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full year sales of $5.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $5.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $5.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SSNC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.89.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $62.40 on Monday. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $61.88 and a 52 week high of $84.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 723.8% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

