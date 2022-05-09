Brokerages Anticipate The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) to Announce $1.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) will report $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the lowest is $0.71. The Carlyle Group reported earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full-year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 41.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CG. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.79.

In related news, COO Christopher Finn sold 76,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $3,760,263.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 85,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $4,874,502.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,671,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,718,217.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 646,060 shares of company stock worth $32,366,540. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 495.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 257.1% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $37.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.56 and a 200 day moving average of $49.64. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $36.04 and a 52 week high of $60.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This is a boost from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.61%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

