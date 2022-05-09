Brokerages Anticipate Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Will Post Earnings of $2.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) to announce $2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Trinseo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.28. Trinseo reported earnings per share of $3.70 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trinseo will report full year earnings of $7.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $8.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.36 to $8.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Trinseo.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.51). Trinseo had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trinseo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.71.

Shares of NYSE TSE opened at $45.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.15. Trinseo has a 52 week low of $43.24 and a 52 week high of $70.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $176,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $963,183.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,219 shares in the company, valued at $5,892,945.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,957 shares of company stock worth $1,889,734. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Trinseo by 1.2% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 18,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Trinseo by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Trinseo by 0.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. 95.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

