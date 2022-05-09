Brokerages Expect Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Will Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $1.23. Alibaba Group posted earnings of $1.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full year earnings of $7.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $8.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $8.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 17,384,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,065,083,000 after purchasing an additional 591,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,445,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,571,618,000 after purchasing an additional 256,598 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,899,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,057,168,000 after buying an additional 898,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $947,037,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $90.05 on Friday. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $230.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.07. The stock has a market cap of $244.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.91.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

