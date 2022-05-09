Brokerages Expect Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) to Post -$0.62 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cellectis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.96). Cellectis posted earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 121.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full-year earnings of ($2.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.80) to ($1.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.03). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.50. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 170.26% and a negative return on equity of 41.88%. The company had revenue of $13.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CLLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.88.

Cellectis stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cellectis has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $17.05.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLLS. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 1,066.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cellectis by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Cellectis during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cellectis during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 40.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

