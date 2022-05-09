Brokerages Expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.67) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.55). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.21) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.49) to ($2.23). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($0.34). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.03. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.96% and a negative net margin of 279.96%. The business had revenue of $29.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Barclays lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

DCPH opened at $9.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.40. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $11.47. The firm has a market cap of $566.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, major shareholder Brightstar Associates Llc purchased 1,478,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $14,789,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,051,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,513,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,718 shares of company stock valued at $33,648. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCPH. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 584.7% during the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,580,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,521,000 after buying an additional 4,765,456 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 237.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,478,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557,902 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 739.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,635,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,527 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 15,986.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,023,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

