Brokerages Expect Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Diversey’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.03. Diversey posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diversey will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Diversey.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Diversey had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $672.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

DSEY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Diversey from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diversey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Diversey from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Diversey from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diversey has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

DSEY opened at $7.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Diversey has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $18.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.88. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diversey by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversey during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Diversey by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diversey during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Diversey during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

