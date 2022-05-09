Brokerages Expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.74 Billion

Analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) will announce $6.74 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree posted sales of $6.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full year sales of $27.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.54 billion to $28.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $29.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.86 billion to $29.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.70.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $646,253,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $553,637,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Dollar Tree by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,318,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,651 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $329,472,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 719.6% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,031,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,589 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLTR stock opened at $164.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.08 and a 200-day moving average of $141.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $177.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.70.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

