Brokerages Expect Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.58 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.63. Fortune Brands Home & Security reported earnings of $1.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full-year earnings of $6.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $6.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $7.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $132.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.15.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.4% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.3% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $70.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12-month low of $68.27 and a 12-month high of $114.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.93%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

