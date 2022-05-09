Brokerages Expect HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) to Post $0.27 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) will announce $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. HealthEquity reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HealthEquity.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HealthEquity from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in HealthEquity by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,394,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,114,000 after buying an additional 1,197,807 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,508,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in HealthEquity by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,587,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,487,000 after buying an additional 589,509 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,079,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in HealthEquity by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,267,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,332,000 after buying an additional 422,484 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $58.80 on Friday. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $84.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.05.

About HealthEquity (Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HealthEquity (HQY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.