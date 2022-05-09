Brokerages Expect HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) to Post $0.27 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) will announce $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. HealthEquity reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HealthEquity.
HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in HealthEquity by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,394,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,114,000 after buying an additional 1,197,807 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,508,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in HealthEquity by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,587,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,487,000 after buying an additional 589,509 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,079,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in HealthEquity by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,267,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,332,000 after buying an additional 422,484 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ HQY opened at $58.80 on Friday. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $84.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.05.
About HealthEquity (Get Rating)
HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HealthEquity (HQY)
- Skechers Stock Can Be Bought on Pullbacks
- ChemoCentryx: A Biotech Stock Well Worth the Risk
- Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HealthEquity (HQY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.