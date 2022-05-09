Brokerages Expect ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Billion

Brokerages expect that ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) will post $1.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for ICON Public’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.97 billion. ICON Public reported sales of $871.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full-year sales of $7.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.76 billion to $7.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.41 billion to $8.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ICON Public.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.28. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 2.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share.

ICLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on ICON Public from $315.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on ICON Public from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on ICON Public from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered ICON Public from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.10.

Shares of ICON Public stock opened at $224.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.01. ICON Public has a fifty-two week low of $204.80 and a fifty-two week high of $313.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ICON Public by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 249,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,781,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ICON Public by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 69,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,950,000 after acquiring an additional 17,354 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ICON Public by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ICON Public by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ICON Public by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Company Profile (Get Rating)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICON Public (ICLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.