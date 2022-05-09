Brokerages Expect Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04. Johnson Controls International posted earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JCI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.73.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $552,369,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 15.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,001,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243,817 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 759.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,031,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,321 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $134,563,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,204,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

JCI opened at $53.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.67. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $51.80 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 80.46%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

