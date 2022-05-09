Brokerages Expect NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) to Post $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.62 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NCR’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.70. NCR also reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NCR will report full year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $3.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $4.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.30). NCR had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 26.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NCR. Zacks Investment Research lowered NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NCR from $61.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on NCR from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NCR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NCR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

Shares of NCR opened at $34.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 316.91 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.77. NCR has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $50.00.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $916,463.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NCR by 152.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 42,285 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in NCR by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 420,662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,305,000 after acquiring an additional 46,237 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in NCR during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in NCR by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,160,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,962,000 after purchasing an additional 111,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in NCR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Payments & Network, Digital Banking, Self-Service Banking, Retail, and Hospitality segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

