Brokerages Expect Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) to Post -$0.01 EPS

Brokerages predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NU’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NU will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.04. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NU.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NU shares. Bradesco Corretora started coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NU from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NU. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new stake in NU in the fourth quarter worth about $5,210,084,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,454,230,000. Redpoint Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $795,260,000. Ribbit Capital GP III Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $682,018,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NU opened at $5.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.12. NU has a 52-week low of $5.02 and a 52-week high of $12.24.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

