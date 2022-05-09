Brokerages Expect NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) to Post -$0.19 EPS

Analysts expect NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NuCana’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.12). NuCana reported earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NuCana.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NuCana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Cowen downgraded NuCana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on NuCana from $22.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NCNA stock opened at $0.66 on Monday. NuCana has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The stock has a market cap of $34.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCNA. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in NuCana by 147.9% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,189,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 709,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NuCana by 98,968.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 445,359 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in NuCana during the fourth quarter worth $359,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NuCana during the fourth quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in NuCana during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. 51.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NuCana (Get Rating)

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

