Brokerages Expect ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) to Post $1.26 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.31. ON Semiconductor reported earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $4.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $5.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.58.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $196,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,082 shares of company stock worth $2,701,157. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ON. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 350.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 122,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,649,000 after acquiring an additional 95,031 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 4,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $1,200,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $1,485,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $55.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.68. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.73.

About ON Semiconductor (Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

