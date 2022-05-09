Brokerages Expect ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) to Post $1.26 EPS

Posted by on May 9th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ONGet Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.31. ON Semiconductor reported earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $4.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $5.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ONGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.58.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $196,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,082 shares of company stock worth $2,701,157. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ON. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 350.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 122,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,649,000 after acquiring an additional 95,031 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 4,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $1,200,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $1,485,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $55.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.68. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.73.

About ON Semiconductor (Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ON Semiconductor (ON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.