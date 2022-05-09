Brokerages Expect ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) will post $0.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ONE Gas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.57. ONE Gas posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ONE Gas will report full year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ONE Gas.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.12. The company had revenue of $593.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.74 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.90%. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OGS shares. Bank of America raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho cut ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ONE Gas from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

In related news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $64,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ONE Gas by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,926,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 36.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,453,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OGS opened at $85.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.23. ONE Gas has a 12-month low of $62.52 and a 12-month high of $92.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 63.75%.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

