Brokerages Expect Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) will report ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Otonomy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Otonomy posted earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.61). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Otonomy.

Get Otonomy alerts:

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on OTIC. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Otonomy in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

In related news, CEO David Allen Weber sold 11,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $27,095.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,968 shares of company stock valued at $59,965. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Otonomy by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 290,415 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the 3rd quarter worth $3,133,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otonomy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 805,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the 3rd quarter worth $1,245,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Otonomy by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 24,308 shares during the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otonomy stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Otonomy has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $2.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.16. The firm has a market cap of $126.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.65.

About Otonomy (Get Rating)

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Otonomy (OTIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.